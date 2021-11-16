BBC presenter of almost 33 years has resigned with “immediate effect”

A BBC news presenter of almost 33 years has resigned from the job with “immediate effect”.

The BBC anchor was the first person to report the Provisional IRA ceasefire in 1994.

DONNA TRAYNOR, who has been BBC Northern Ireland Newsline anchor for almost 33 years, has resigned from the BBC “with immediate effect” – before launching legal action against the broadcaster.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, November 15, Donna wrote: “It is with deep sadness that, after almost 33 years, I am leaving the job that I love and resigning from BBC Northern Ireland with immediate effect.

“Because this is the subject of ongoing employment tribunal and other legal proceedings, I am not able to respond to any questions or comments about my reasons for leaving the organisation.”

The 56-year-old presenter, who began her career in broadcasting at RTÉ in Dublin, was the first to report the Provisional IRA ceasefire in 1994 and had only been back on screens in Northern Ireland for a few months after a three-month absence earlier this year.

At the time she stated that she was “Happy to be returning to work this week after sick leave following an op at the beginning of October.”

A BBC Northern Ireland spokesman has said: “We do not comment on individual staff matters.”

Traynor, who has been nominated twice by the Royal Television Society awards for the Presenter of the Year category, joined the BBC in 1989.

