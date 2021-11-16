Basque region restrictions as Covid cases rise

The Basque region in Spain has announced new restrictions as Covid cases rise.

The Basque region in Spain has announced new restrictions today, November 16, as Covid cases rise.

In recent weeks, the virus in Spain has been spreading unevenly with infection rates in the Basque region and neighbouring Navarra now more than twice the national average.

Lawmakers are now in a nationwide debate as to whether Spain should reintroduce more restrictions to prevent a surge in cases over the winter.

The Basque regional government announced that all areas in the Basque region where infection rates exceed 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants should suspend mass events and gatherings, especially those where social distancing cannot be guaranteed and where food and drinks will be served.

According to Spain’s health ministry, the 14-day average infection rate in the region reached just above 180 per 100,000 inhabitants this weekend, compared with a nationwide rate on Monday of 82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The regional government said it would also ask the Basque judiciary to make proof of Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for people wanting to enter restaurants and nightclubs.

Gotzone Sagardui, the regional health minister, told a news conference: “We are not doing well,” adding that the virus was spreading again “with a worrying speed of growth.”

Last month, Spain’s health regulators lowered the country’s status to “low risk” after a decrease in the nationwide infection rate.