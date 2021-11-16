Barcelona woman saved by gender violence hand gesture. A man in his 60s has been arrested for allegedly carrying out gender violence against his partner.

Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra were able to arrest a 64-year-old man after his partner used the gender violence hand gesture to alert others that she needed their help. The woman along with her partner had been in a waiting room in a Barcelona clinic.

The woman made the hand gesture at the clinic on Thursday, November 11, in the afternoon. She had been in the Sarrià-Sant Gervasi district of Barcelona at a private clinic. While she was in the waiting room with her partner she made the gesture to workers who were present at the time.

The workers quickly called the emergency services when they witnessed the hand signal. Officers from the Mossos d’Esquadra rushed to the clinic. According to La Vanguardia, officers interviewed the two people separately to compare their stories.

The officers arrested the 64-year-old man for alleged gender violence. The woman had explained to the officers that she had been subjected to “insults, continuous belittling and even shoving.” She went on to explain that she was frightened of him. Her partner has now been arrested.

