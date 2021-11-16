Baby born with a tail in Brazil

A baby has been born with a tail in Brazil.

This extremely rare case has fascinated scientists and doctors at the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital in Fortaleza, Brazil.

EARLIER this year, a baby was born with a 12-centimetre tail that ended in a strange four centimetres ball that stuck out from above its left buttock!

Doctors at the Albert Sabin Children’s Hospital in Fortaleza, Brazil, could not believe their eyes as this kind of phenomenon is extremely rare – causing the scientific Journal of Pediatric Surgery to publish an article on it.

During human development, a tail appears between the fourth and sixth week of gestation but then disappears at the end of the eighth week. However, for this little baby, the tail continued to grow after 35 weeks of pregnancy.

A baby boy was born in Brazil with a 12cm-long appendage that had a ball on the end,with scientists calling it "true human tail". Doctors were able to successfully remove the "chain & ball" after surgery. Baby was born at Albert Sabin Children's Hospital in city of Fortaleza.

Immediately after the birth, surgeons from the hospital in Brazil removed the tail from the baby, making sure that the tail did not contain any cartilage or bone and that it was not connected to the nervous system.

It is believed to be one of only 40 cases ever documented, according to the Daily Star.

The first record of a baby-like tail is believed to date back to the 19th century.

