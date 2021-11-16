Alert for a first ‘winter DANA’ as snow could hit Spain soon

Alert for a first ‘winter DANA’ as snow could hit Spain next week.

An expert has predicted that Spain could be hit with cold air, rain and even snow from Sunday, November 21. According to expert Francisco Martín, speaking to 20 minutes, the north of the Iberian Peninsula could be hit with cold air that “would be generated by an isolated depression at high levels called a DANA and driven by north winds at high altitude that could generate a squall on the surface”.

This could bring with it wintry weather and precipitation. The expert predicts that the precipitations “would extend over the western slope and would reach the Mediterranean area in the second part of next week.”

According to the expert, some of the precipitation could fall “in the form of snow in the Cantabrian, the Pyrenees and the Iberian and Central System. He has also predicted generalised wintry weather caused by the DANA.

It is expected that snow would be accompanied by winds making everything feel colder.

The DANA though will not take the form of another Filomena. AEMET meteorologist Rubén del Campo explained: “Although it is impossible to predict an extreme episode like ‘Filomena’ in the long term, squalls of these characteristics are very unlikely and their return period is estimated to be approximately 100 years.”

