Spanish coronavirus vaccine gets green light for clinical trial

Spanish coronavirus vaccine gets green light for phase 2 clinical trial.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) linked to the Ministry of Science and Innovation has given authorisation for a Spanish coronavirus vaccine to enter phase 2 clinical trials.

The vaccine comes from the Hipra company and is called the PHH-1V vaccine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez commented on the amazing achievement at the Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) ‘For Vanguard Healthcare’. He said: “This is extraordinary news for science and Spanish society. (…) A source of pride for the country.”

Recently the Prime Minister announced that the Council of Ministers had decided to approve 15 million euros of funding for phase IIb/III clinical trials of the Spanish vaccine.

The trial will involve around 1000 people and will be undertaken at 10 hospitals across Spain. It is hoped that by 2022 Hipra will be able to produce a staggering 400 million doses of the new vaccine. The vaccine uses a recombinant protein.

