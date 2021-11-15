Spanish coronavirus vaccine gets green light for clinical trial

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Spanish coronavirus vaccine
Image: Pixabay

Spanish coronavirus vaccine gets green light for phase 2 clinical trial.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) linked to the Ministry of Science and Innovation has given authorisation for a Spanish coronavirus vaccine to enter phase 2 clinical trials.

The vaccine comes from the Hipra company and is called the PHH-1V vaccine.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez commented on the amazing achievement at the Strategic Projects for Economic Recovery and Transformation (PERTE) ‘For Vanguard Healthcare’. He said: “This is extraordinary news for science and Spanish society. (…) A source of pride for the country.”

Recently the Prime Minister announced that the Council of Ministers had decided to approve 15 million euros of funding for phase IIb/III clinical trials of the Spanish vaccine.

The trial will involve around 1000 people and will be undertaken at 10 hospitals across Spain. It is hoped that by 2022 Hipra will be able to produce a staggering 400 million doses of the new vaccine. The vaccine uses a recombinant protein.


Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Alex Glenn
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Alex Glenn is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News. Formerly she worked in the NHS for 15 years until relocating to Spain in 2018. She loves the Spanish lifestyle, language and culture and spent several years learning Spanish before moving to Spain for a better quality of life. She has made her home in the mountains in Almeria, where she loves being part of a rural community that has a mix of both expats and Spanish residents. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, reading and exploring the area where she lives.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here