Spain qualify for 2022 Qatar World Cup

Spain are through to the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals after a 1-0 victory over Sweden in Sevilla this evening, Sunday, November 14. A goal in the 86th minute by Juventus’ on-loan striker Alvaro Morata was enough to secure their passage, and consign the Swedes to the play-offs next spring.

Needing only one point to top Group B, the Spanish came into this match as favourites to clinch that top spot. Sweden could only top the group with a victory in Sevilla’s stunning La Cartuja Stadium.

With this win, Luis Enrique has continued Spain’s impressive record of qualifying for every World Cup finals since 1974. It will be their 12th appearance in a row at the finals.

The Spaniards were unlucky not to go ahead early on when Pablo Sarabia curled his 20-yeard shot just wide of Robin Olsen’s goal. Sweden grew into the game, and with the enigmatic Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the side, anything was possible. It was Emil Forsberg though who came closest to putting the visitors ahead on two occasions.

Janne Andersson’s side pressed the home side after the break. Alexander Isak will probably be losing sleep tonight if he thinks back on how he managed to miss a golden opportunity. Midway through the second half, after some dreadful defending, he found himself clean through on Simon, but somehow managed to scuff his shot.

Just as the match looked like ending all square, a fierce long-range effort from Dani Olmo was superbly tipped onto the crossbar by Robin Olsen. Unfortunately for the Swedes, the ball dropped in front of Morata, who calmly, and clinically, chipped it into the net over the keeper to initiate crazy scenes around the stadium.

