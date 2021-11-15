Spain considering using Covid passports against the unvaccinated



Regional authorities in Spain are considering following the moves made by governments and health authorities in other European countries in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19. This could involve unvaccinated people being refused access to hospitals and other public places.

Communities like Galicia, Cantabria, and Catalonia already require the Covid passport to enter cocktail bars. The sudden increase in infections in the last week has made the use of this document resurface as a way to differentiate between those who are vaccinated and those who are not, so that the former are not harmed.

Austria, on Sunday 14, became the first country in Europe to clamp down against the unvaccinated. According to the European Centre for Disease Control, the unjabbed represent more than a third of Austria’s adult population. A record incidence of 900 cases per 100,000 of the population has appeared in this country. As a result, partial confinement has been decreed against unvaccinated citizens.

Alexander Schallenberg, the Austrian Chancellor said, “The vaccination rate is shamefully low and without raising it we cannot get out of this vicious circle”. Unvaccinated people will only be able to leave their homes to go to work, study, shop, or go for a walk.

Germany is preparing restrictions, while the Netherlands already has

Similarly, Germany is already preparing restrictions, and has mobilised the army to fight against the sixth wave. The Netherlands last week put new restrictions in place. Other European countries including Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, and Romania are reporting critical situations. These are also countries with a low rate of vaccination.

Carolina Darias, Spain’s Minister of Health, is faced with less of a problem, with data showing that around 11 per cent of the population is still not inoculated. Her concern apparently is not to see a “pattern that is repeated” in the hospitals of all the communities, if admission rates start to increase.

The Interterritorial Health Council last week issued an appeal to unvaccinated people to agree to be immunised against coronavirus. Data shows that the age bracket of 20 to 39 is the one with the lowest vaccination rates. Spain currently has 78.9 per cent of the population double-jabbed, which represents 88.9 per cent of those over 12 years of age.

The Minister of Health, and her colleagues, have not hidden the fact that they are not in favor of legislating the use of the Covid passports at the national level to facilitate travel between EU countries. Instead, they prefer to leave it up to each individual community to decide their own initiatives, with the endorsement of their respective Superior Courts of Justice, as reported by 20minutos.es.

