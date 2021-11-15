Slash your cholesterol levels for 50p per day

Slash your cholesterol with this surprise everyday ingredient.

High cholesterol is something that affects many of us and is caused by too much fatty substance in your blood. This can lead to the blocking of blood vessels, which in turn causes heart problems and can lead to strokes and heart attacks.

New research by Cardiff Metropolitan University in partnership with Tracklements, found that wholegrain mustard can be beneficial for your cholesterol. The researchers found that a heaped teaspoon of the condiment, which is equivalent to 10 grams, can help you achieve to healthy cholesterol levels.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Presenting the paper to the European Federation of Food Science and Technology, the researchers said that the majority (64%) of those tested saw “a significant drop” in their cholesterol levels over a period of 12 weeks. Perhaps most importantly, those who experienced a drop in cholesterol recorded reduced levels of around 10%. The research went on to say that 10 per cent mark is the same cholesterol reduction you are likely to see when following a low-fat diet.

“It indicates a promising downward trend for those at a greater risk of developing heart disease, stroke and vascular dementia,” said the study.

The benefits of wholegrain mustard don’t stop there. The researchers found that when eaten every day, wholegrain mustard can also help to achieve healthy blood glucose levels. This is a really important find as it means wholegrain mustard could also be used in helping those that are pre-diabetic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.