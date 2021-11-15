School ceiling collapse injures children in London

School ceiling collapse injures children in south London.

Several children were transferred to hospital after the ceiling collapsed at the Rosemead preparatory school in Dulwich, south London.

The collapse happened on Monday morning, November 15, according to the London Fire Brigade. The Fire Brigade were on scene for several hours to ensure everyone’s safety. To guarantee that the building was “at no further risk of collapse” a specialist urban search and rescue team were called in.

Three fire engines along with 20 firefighters attended the scene of the incident. Multiple people received minor injuries in the collapse.

The Labour MP for Dulwich and West Norwood took to Twitter and said: “Very concerned to hear of the collapse of a ceiling at Rosemead School this morning. My thoughts are with the children, staff and parents. I hope no one is seriously injured. I’ve contacted the school to offer my support. My thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene.”

The Rosemead preparatory school commented on the collapse and explained: “This morning in one of our year 3 classrooms, a ceiling collapsed resulting in the attendance of the emergency services. Some injuries were sustained and some of those involved have been taken to hospital, and we are working with our students and families to support them.

“We are working closely with the authorities to understand the cause of the incident and we will provide more information as soon as we can. Parents and families can be reassured that the school day is continuing as usual today for the rest of the school.”

