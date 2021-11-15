Scam warning issued by Guardia Civil

Scam warning issued by the Guardia Civil in Spain. The Guardia has warned of a “switching” scam involving Turkish currency.

The Guardia Civil took to social media to warn about the scam. They warned: “Watch out!!! These are Turkish lira. They pass for 2 euros because of their resemblance. #Quenotelacuelen”.

The Guardia has been warning people that the coins are back in circulation. People are aiming to scam others as the coins appear very similar and many people will not even notice the difference. The real value of the Turkish coin though is considerably less than a two-euro coin.

The two-euro coin resembles the Turkish lira. They both have a similar size and weight. Reportedly they are being offered up to people and shops and no one has been noticing.

The Guardia Civil reminded people to be aware of the “switching” scam. When looked at closely the two coins are easy to tell apart. The two-euro coin in Spain has the face of King Felipe VI or of King Juan Carlos I engraved on it.

The Turkish coins however have the phrase ‘Yeni Türk Lirasi’ engraved. They also have a Turkish coat of arms and a face.

There are other switching scams that involve coins or banknotes such as Jamaican dollars or coins from Thailand.

