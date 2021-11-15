Remembrance Day in Mojacar

AT 11am on November 11 the Royal British Legion’s Mojacar branch held a two-minute silence at the open-air Chapel on Mojacar Playa.

Spectrum, the local radio station, advertised the Remembrance silence and played the Last Post, which was broadcast over a speaker at the Chapel.

Nick Allbeury dipped the Standard whilst the chairman gave the Exhortation and the branch president read the Kohima Epitaph.

This was the first time that the branch commemorated the Silence at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month ,and the event was well supported by both members and the local community.

Later that day there was a quiz at Bar Simon in Los Gallardos where the RBL president and the Poppy Appeal organiser received €500 euros collected by the local community over the last year.

The Mojacar branch would like to thank all those bars, restaurants, shops and businesses who supported the Poppy Appeal with a tray of poppies and a collection box on their premises and the local community who generously donated money for their poppies.

In due course, when all the collection boxes are emptied, the committee will announce the total amount for Mojacar and send thank-you cards to all the premises.

Tony Matthews comperes a monthly quiz for the RBL at Badgers and is organising a special Christmas Quiz at 2pm on December 9.

The branch is having a traditional Christmas lunch for €19 euros at 1.30pm on December 17 in Shea’s Restaurant at The Kimrick. Non-members are welcome so do please ring Shea on 950478186.