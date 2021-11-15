PETITION to name a street in Malaga City after an early female footballer who was determined to play regardless of the mores of the time.

Ana Carmona Ruíz known as Nita was born in Malaga on May 16, 1908, in the Capuchinos neighbourhood and it was in the port that as a child saw for the first time a group of English sailors play a strange game called football.

Her interest turned into a secret passion and years later, she began to play for Sporting club de Malaga, although at the beginning of the 20th century it was impossible for a woman to play football, let alone in a men’s team.

Having cut her hair and minimised her breasts with bandages she played several matches before it was realised that she was a girl and not only was she insulted but eventually denounced and detained for disturbing public order.

The family chose to send her to the home of some relatives in the nearby town of Velez-Malaga but far from discouraging her, she ended up for the local team, Velez CF where she took the nickname of Veleta.

Nita’s life ended too soon, as at only 32 she caught relapsing fever from a louse bite and died.

She was buried with the Sporting de Malaga shirt in the San Rafael cemetery, surrounded by colleagues who shared their hobby and secret with her.

Her story is part of the Untold Story and her wish to play football perfectly describes the historical struggle of women to occupy public spaces, to live their own lives, to be able to develop their vital projects and to pursue their dreams .

This why there is a petition on change.org asking for 1,000 signatures to try to have a street in Malaga named after her.

