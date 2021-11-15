Parents arrested for filicide in Sweden for stabbing their own children as they lay sleeping. Last night, November 14, two siblings went to bed unknowingly aware that it would be their final night on this earth.

Police were called to their home at 9.45pm after members of the public raised the alarm in Hässelby, in the Swedish capital of Stockholm. What met the officers on arrival was an alarming scene.

Two children lay unconscious on the ground outside of a multi-story apartment building. “A child has died and another is fighting for life after they were stabbed in their beds”, reports say. “The young children, both under the age of 10, were then thrown 50ft from the balcony of a block of flats”, it is claimed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Police say a murder and attempted murder investigation has been launched. Officers immediately arrested the parents on suspicion of filicide and attempted filicide.

Witnesses described “terrible scenes” where the children were found in Stockholm, Sweden.

Swedish news site Expressen claims their dad, in his 40s, “stabbed the children while they were lying in their beds and then threw them out of the apartment window. Afterwards, the father stabbed himself, according to the information.”

Helena Boström Thomas, a police spokeswoman, said the “man and a woman had a relationship with the two children”.

“We suspect that they have fallen from a great height,” said Thomas.

They were airlifted to hospital by helicopter, but reports say “the youngest child did not survive and died during the night”.

A major operation was carried out with the police and rescue services and two ambulance helicopters were also called to the scene, along with forensic teams who found blood on the parents’ clothing, this pointed to filicide in Sweden, and have taken them away for further analysis.

A neighbour who lives in the same block “heard a fracas in the apartment” around 9.30pm.

He told Expressen “It sounded like a mess, more that something fell to the ground than screams. I did not hear any children screaming. But it was very short so I did not think much about it.”

One 36-year-old resident named Patrik described “two helicopters and 13 police cars arriving at the scene”

The dad, who has not been named, was described by another neighbour as “nice and accommodating”.

The case into the filicide in Sweden is ongoing

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.