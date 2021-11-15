On the watch

ALMORADI town hall is allocating €170,000 to 50 smart security cameras distributed throughout the town.

The contract to supply, install and set up the system has now been put out to tender, the town hall’s Public Safety department announced.

Forty of the CCTV cameras will be assigned to controlling Almoradi’s traffic flow while 10 will be used for street security.

The high definition cameras, capable of identifying faces from the images obtained, will be located in Almoradi’s principal roads, the town centre and outlying districts.

