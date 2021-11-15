Nine residents rescued after smoke poisoning in Madrid blaze



A spokesman for the Community of Madrid Emergencies on Sunday, November 14, reported how firefighters tackled a large blaze in a building located in Alcala de Henares. Four crews of firefighters were deployed to No1 Calle Jimenez de Quesada, after 112 received calls from neighbours informing them of a huge fire on the ground floor of the block.

This incident occurred at around 1.50pm on Sunday afternoon, with patrols from the Local and National Police being mobilised, along with units from Summa 112. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters were presented with the whole ground floor of the block blazing, with the danger that it would subsequently spread further up the block.

Residents of the higher floors were confined to their homes, with 25 of them having to be rescued. Some of these people were so afraid of being trapped by the flames that they actually threatened to jump.

Nine people had to be treated by the health professionals on-site, suffering from smoke intoxication. Three of them were later transferred to the Hospital of Alcala de Henares for further treatment. According to fire brigade sources, the fire was eventually brought under control and the residents were allowed back inside their homes, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

