News in Brief – Costa Blanca South

FULL COMPLEMENT: Three officers promoted and other taken on Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

Moving up THREE Pilar de la Horadada Policia Local officers were promoted, while a San Fulgencio applicant was taken on via an agreement between both towns, revealed Pilar’s Public Safety councillor. It was vital for a municipality of Pilar’s size to count on a full complement of officers, she said.

Water-tight THE regional government has spent €420,000 on repairs to the 135,000-cubic metre deposit that members of the Fuensanta Irrigation Community need to water 870 hectares of crops in Jacarilla and Orihuela.  Repairs involved removing earth and rocks swept into the deposit during the destructive storms of September 2019.

Going batty THE Faunatura association installed 10 bird nesting boxes and five bat houses in Orihuela’s palm forest where both species can assist by preying on the insects that endanger the trees.  The wooden boxes were constructed last June during workshops on World Environment Day, ready for distribution during the winter.

Come again THE Generalitat now controls the Torrevieja Health district but has had to outsource some services to Ribera Salud which provided the area’s healthcare until last October.  In an emergency move the Generalitat will pay the company €24 million between now and December 22 for clinical analyses and computer systems.

Not happy PENSIONERS who attend Elche’s Centro de Mayores complained that the centre no longer has a bar, which closed before the Covid pandemic.  They are unable to play petanca or dominoes, they have no library or newspapers and classes have reduced numbers owing to social distancing, they lamented.


