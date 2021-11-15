Missing foreign hiker rescued near La Palma volcano’s exclusion zone.

Officers from the Guardia Civil were able to locate a missing foreign citizen on Sunday, November 14. The man had gone missing on Saturday night close to the volcano’s exclusion zone. The exclusion zone has been set up to keep people safe due to the volcanic eruptions.

The man was discovered in the municipality of El Paso. According to the Guardia Civil, they received a tipoff on Saturday night saying that a hiker had become lost near El Paso. The man had managed to contact the emergency services by mobile phone but was lost a did not know his location.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The emergency services swung into action to try and locate the hiker. Contact was lost with the man at around 3am on Sunday. It is thought that the battery in the mobile phone may have died.

The Special Mountain Rescue Intervention Group of the Civil Guard (GREIM) were activated to help with the rescue after contact was lost. They began searching for the man. Fortunately, the rescue mission was able to find the missing hiker after a few hours. The man was conscious and had several scratches on him but otherwise, he was in good health.

The missing hiker was later transferred in order to receive a medical assessment at a health centre.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.