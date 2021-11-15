Man dies from drowning at San Cristobal beach in Almuñecar



A 55-year-old man has died this Monday, November 15, after being pulled out of the water by other individuals on San Cristobal beach, in Almuñecar. It has been confirmed by the Emergency 112 Andalusia service, attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration, and Interior of the Board.

According to witnesses who observed the incident, and subsequently alerted the emergency services, the event occurred just a few minutes after 2pm. They saw a man being helped from the water clearly showing signs of drowning. Those who had helped him then attempted to carry out cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques there on the shore.

Emergency services confirmed the man dead at the scene

The 112 service had immediately mobilised the emergency services upon receiving the call, including patrols from the Local Police, the Guardia Civil, and the Public Health Emergencies Company ambulance (EPES).

Upon arrival at the beach, after trying to revive him, the emergency services confirmed that a 55-year-old man was dead at the scene. The normal judicial protocol to clarify the causes that surround the event have reportedly been initiated by the Guardia Civil, as reported by granadadigital.es.

