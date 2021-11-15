Malaga Man pleads guilty to butchering his wife in 2009. Gloria Tornay, the 58-year-old Montejaque resident whose husband allegedly stabbed her a dozen times to death in 2019 began on Monday, November 15. Geoffrey, her husband, confessed his guilt but maintained that he did not remember how it all happened.

Type of sentence

The private prosecution exercised by the victim’s siblings and the Junta de Andalucía, acting as a popular accusation, are demanding a prison sentence of 14 years for the crime of murder, with the aggravating circumstance of kinship and the mitigating circumstance of psychological alteration. Geoffrey’s defence is asking for the type of prison sentence to be changed to a psychiatric centre so that he can receive treatment as he does not recall butchering his wife.

Trial by Jury

The jury that will be responsible for reaching a verdict as to whether Geoffrey is innocent or guilty of butchering his wife was selected on Monday, November 15. The trial is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, November 16, with the testimony of the son, who at the time of the crime was a minor. The son was in the family home and was expelled from the house shortly before the events took place. It all happened on March 9 2019. It was the second fatal case of gender violence that year in the province. It happened in the family home in Estepona. There were no previous complaints of assault, according to the Sub delegation of the Government in Malaga. After the crime, the man injured his wrists and was taken to Marbella Hospital.

