Malaga company creates bioplastics that decompose in seawater

Researchers from the Institute of Horticulture Subtropical and Mediterranean La Mayora in the Malaga municipality of Algarrobo, in Andalucia, have created bioplastics that decompose after one month in seawater. These products are made from the remains and skins of tomatoes and have similar properties to materials that are used to wrap and protect commercial packages.

Plastics derived from petroleum have excellent properties for food packaging, but take 450 years to degrade. As a result, when they enter the oceans they accumulate and cause problems for ocean flora and fauna. These scientists set out with the objective of creating an alternative to those plastics.

Jose Alejandro Heredia, the IHSM researcher, works with cellulose to achieve the ideal bioplastic. It is capable of being modified with robust antibacterial and antioxidant bioactive substances. This product has many properties for food packaging, and also maximizes its ease of degradation. Cellulose is extracted in a purified form from the leaves, stems and skin of tomatoes that are discarded in the canning industry after making tomato sauces, or ketchup.

As Heredia explained to Efe, in this way, a robust and transparent film is created with multiple applications. These bioplastics can be waterproof, fluorescent, pearly, or of different colours and shades, depending on their light exposure. They can also be used in a more playful way to create accessories such as buttons or decorative ornaments that imitate the materials with which they are usually made.