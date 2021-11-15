Malaga cocaine gang busted using false-bottomed cars after half a dozen searches were carried out in the provinces of Malaga, Cordoba, Jaen and Toledo. As part of this investigation, the National Police arrested ten people for their alleged involvement in the crimes of drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

Items seized

Twelve false-bottomed cars were seized in the raid. The cars were used for transporting the goods. The Malaga cocaine gang did not only have vehicles. The National Police also found 3.3 kilos of cocaine, more than 60,000 Euros in cash, a hydraulic press, a heat-sealing machine, tools for preparing and cutting the drug, among other paraphernalia. The case has been taken over by the Marbella Magistrate’s Court number 4.

The operation, known as Limpiadora, was carried out by officers attached to the Udyco Costa del Sol and was initiated as a result of information about an organised gang based in Malaga city and Marbella. Investigations proved that the Malaga cocaine gang was dedicated to importing significant consignments of cocaine for subsequent marketing, at a lower level, by members of related organisations.

Outside of Malaga Province

As a result of the investigations carried out, the investigators detected that the network had several addresses far from the coast of Malaga where members of the network “cooked” the drugs and hid them for subsequent sale. Thus, the National Police discovered how a flat in the town of Illescas in Toledo had been converted into a laboratory with all kinds of utensils for the preparation and cutting of the substance, in this case, cocaine.

Other investigations

Continuing with the investigations, the agents of the Udyco Costa del Sol intercepted, in two separate operations in Malaga and in the town of Cabra in the province of Cordoba, one false bottomed car with 2 kilos of cocaine hidden inside and another vehicle to the same specs with 1 kilo of cocaine hidden. The police used the canine drugs unit in the bust.

According to the investigation, the cocaine was stored in secure properties by members of the criminal group for subsequent distribution in different consignments to different criminal organisations also involved in drug trafficking in the province of Malaga.

