Is the Royal House keeping secrets about the Queen’s Health? Piers Morgan seems to think so, he took to his Twitter account yesterday to say exactly that!

The Queen, 95, was due to lead the remembrance parade, yesterday November 11, during her first in-person public engagement since going into hospital last month. At the last minute, she pulled out after spraining her back. Giving the public more reason to be concerned about the Queen’s Health.

A royal source said: “It is the most unfortunate timing for Her Majesty who recently had a short break to Sandringham in Norfolk for a few days and was left feeling rested and recuperated on her return to Windsor Castle”.

“On conversation with royal doctors, it was decided that a back sprain is not conducive with a car journey and a period of standing”.

The Mail Online reports that a source claimed she will now be seen less in public as a result.

They said: “I firmly believe the public won’t see her out and about as much. That said, she will still be visible, carrying out less taxing engagements within palace walls.

“The whole video and virtual engagement development as a result of Covid have given palace aides options they didn’t have before. But there will definitely be a change in pace.”

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan has shared his fears that the Queen’s health might be more of a “serious situation” than is being made by Palace officials.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain presenter is a frequent commentator on the lives of the Royal Family.

Piers retweeted an article that stated that Her Majesty was going to be missing after spraining her back and added his own thoughts to the situation.

More than meets the eye

He told his 7.9 million followers that there was more than meets the eye and fears that the situation is worse than the public is being told.

Piers wrote: “There’s something we’re not being told about the Queen’s health, it’s clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying.”

In a follow-up tweet, the TV presenter posted another message alongside a photo of the Queen.

Piers wrote: “Remember them, and Her Majesty, today at 11 am.” It certainly appears that to Piers Morgan, there is more than meets the eye to the Queen’s health.

