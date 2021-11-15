Hacker infiltrates FBI and sends 100,000 bizarre emails

Hacker infiltrates FBI and sends 100,000 emails from an FBI email address.

A hacker who appears to be malicious managed to hack into the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) email server on Friday night. The hacker sent a bizarre message to at least 100,000 people, according to a watchdog group.

At the moment the motives of the person are not yet known. It is also not known how far they managed to penetrate the FBI’s email system.

The message sent out was spam and was bizarre. The message reportedly made no sense but referenced cybersecurity writer Vinny Troia, and a cybercriminal group called The Dark Overlord.

The hacker gained access to the system using a logon for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cyber Threat Detection and Analysis Group. This department was disbanded a couple of years ago.

It is common for the FBI to send out warnings regarding cyber threats. Reportedly this is the first time that a hacker has used the FBI system to send spam messages to numerous people.

The FBI commented: “The FBI and CISA are aware of this morning’s incident involving spoofed emails from an email account @ ic.fbi.gov,”

“This is an ongoing situation and we are unable to provide additional information at this time. The affected hardware was quickly taken offline when the problem was discovered. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge them to report suspicious activity to www.ic3.gov or www.cisa.gov.”

