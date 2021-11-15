Friendly chic at No-Mad Albir

WHEN Mike Munier, owner of No-Mad in Albir, opened in June alongside his second in command Pico, he wanted to create a space that was friendly, modern, and known for its good food.

Having already worked in restaurants in Albir for 10 years, and coming from a family of experienced restauranteurs, Mike´s hard work paid off and No-Mad is now one of the hottest spots in Albir.

Combining a chic yet welcoming design with impressive levels of customer service from its team of eight, the restaurant is already respected for its international menu and high-quality food.

Offering dishes from all over the world, No-Mad is the place to go for those looking for a seriously good meal, from its speciality of Mexican tacos to its meat dishes.

In addition to its Mexican and international dishes, No-Mad also serves up some healthy options, including its poke bowls.

The poke bowl, of Hawaiian origin, is a fresh and healthy dish that contains rice and raw fish marinated or falafel in its vegetarian version, accompanied by fresh vegetables and wakame seaweed, and the restaurant is already known for its varieties.

And for carnivores No-Mad prepare its meat with all the dedication and time necessary on the grill to offer you an unforgettable experience.

All accompanied by a wide selection of wines, many of them from the region, made with grapes and processes as innovative as its dishes, the restaurant offers excellent quality dining.

Its location is also one of No-Mad´s biggest draws, situated on the busy Avenida del Albir with its buzzing atmosphere.

So if you are looking for great quality food and service, take a look at No-Mad in Albir on Avenida del Albir, 20, 03580 El Albir, Alicante, open Wednesday to Monday from 10am to 12am.

For more information, contact 865 815 832 or [email protected], or visit www.no-mad.es.