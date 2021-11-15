Fireball shoots over Spain at over 100.000 km/hour

Fireball shoots over Spain at 101,000 kilometres/hour.

The fireball was detected by the SMART project of the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucia (IAA-CSIC). The project has observatories in Seville, La Sagra and Sierra Nevada (Granada), Calar Alto (Almería) and La Hita (Toledo). The observatories recorded as the fireball passed over the Iberian Peninsula at more than 100 kilometres an hour.

José María Madiedo is the principal investigator for the SMART project. According to their analysis, the fireball was recorded shortly after 8pm on Sunday, November 14. The fireball was spotted across southern and central Spain.

When a meteoroid breaks off from a comet and enters the Earth’s atmosphere a fireball can be created if the object has sufficient speed. According to reports, the meteor became incandescent when it was around 96 kilometres over the Mediterranean Sea.

It could be seen crossing the southeast of the Almeria province before expiring above Almeria’s Cabo de Gata at an altitude of around 54 kilometres.

The SMART project forms part of the Southwest European Meteor and Meteoroid Network (SWEMN). The network aims to track and study objects travelling through the Earth’s atmosphere.

