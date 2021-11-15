CV-905 resurfaced

RESURFACING the CV-905 between Torrevieja and Rojales for the first time in 20 years will take 11 months to complete.

The regional government has allocated €1.1 million to replacing the asphalt on a 7,000-metre section of the four-lane road used by up to 30,000 vehicles each day.

Although less busy than the N-332 bypass, the CV-905 is the principal access used by national tourism, as it provides a direct route between the Madrid Community and Torrevieja.