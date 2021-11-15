CV-905 resurfaced

By
Linda Hall
-
0
CV-905 resurfaced
FRESH ASHPHALT: Improved surface for much-used roadPhoto credit: Danish Construction Channel YouTube

RESURFACING the CV-905 between Torrevieja and Rojales for the first time in 20 years will take 11 months to complete.

The regional government has allocated €1.1 million to replacing the asphalt on a 7,000-metre section of the four-lane road used by up to 30,000 vehicles each day.

Although less busy than the N-332 bypass, the CV-905 is the principal access used by national tourism, as it provides a direct route between the Madrid Community and Torrevieja.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here