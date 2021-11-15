Christmas Bag donations in Calpe

THE Make a Smile charity in Calpe is calling for donations to its Christmas Bag Appeal for local children.

This will be the 13th year since the Calpe Bag Appeal first launched in 2008, collecting donations for local children in care homes and, as last year was such a festival, the 108 children have each written their wish lists and once again are able to actually choose what they wish to receive this Christmas.

The Appeal is asking for Amazon vouchers to be able to purchase this year’s presents, as well as local shopping vouchers from Carrefour or a bag of practical items which the homes or kids can use, including toothbrushes, school supplies, or batteries or pjs.

The three drop off points are at The Bed Centre, The Amigos de Make a Smile, Teulada, and Cafe Cortados, Javea.

For more information about purchasing Amazon vouchers, contact Make a Smile from 10am and 5pm on 965 836 814 or 695 708 101.

For donations via bank transfer, the details are Caixaltea ES57 3045 2664 3010 2100 0563, C / Madrid, 12 03710 Calpe, Alicante, or for Paypal, you can transfer money to [email protected]

