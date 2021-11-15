Band apologises after lead singer pees on fan’s face mid-show

Band apologises after the lead singer pees on fan’s face mid-show. “It’s not something you’ll see again at our shows.”

The band Brass Against takes rock songs, twists them and turns them into brass versions. The band had appeared at a festival at Daytona Beach. During the festival the lead singer peed on a fan’s face.

On Thursday night singer Sophia Urista decided to have some fun on stage and performed the bizarre act. On Friday though the band took to Twitter to issue an apology. They promised it would not happen again and that it was not planned.

The band tweeted: “We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville. Sophia got carried away,”

“That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

During the show, the lead singer called a fan up on stage. She said: “Get my man with the can on his head ready, ’cause we’re going to bring him onstage and I’ma piss in this motherf—er’s mouth.”

The fan obliged and turned up on stage with a can attached to his forehead. He then laid down on stage and the lead singer attempted to aim at the can. Her aim was not so good.

After the man had his face peed on he was thrown off stage and security were called.

