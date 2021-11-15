Arrest made after young girl raped and left semi-conscious in the street in Spain’s Valencia.

A man has been arrested in Valencia’s Torrent for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl. The pair are said to have met via Instagram.

As reported by Levante-EMV, the alleged attack took place on Friday in the vicinity of Canyada del Conill del Vedat. The attack happened at about 5:30pm and the victim was discovered semiconscious and lying on the ground by a passer-by.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The girl was rushed to a local medical centre for treatment. Once there she told how she had met up with a man she had spoken to on Instagram and then been sexually assaulted.

The alleged perpetrator of the rape was located by officers from the Torrent Local Police. The victim had given a description of the man and the police located him at a local metro station.

After initially denying the attack the man said that he was in the area with his girlfriend. He pointed out a young woman who was supposedly his girlfriend. When questioned by officers though the “girlfriend” could not give the suspect’s name. He was soon arrested.

Officers from the National Police have taken over the case and are investigating. The man’s mobile phone is being looked at by officers who are looking into the Instagram conversation that the man had with the victim.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.