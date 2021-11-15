An autumn welcome at The Winchester and Black Flame

THE evenings are getting colder and the nights are drawing in. It can only mean one thing, autumn is here and at The Winchester in Moraira and Black Flame in Pedreguer they are getting set to welcome clients with a warm open fire and filling menu.

Hosting Christmas lunches all the way through December on Wednesdays at The Winchester and Thursdays at Black Flame, customers can enjoy a Christmas carvery and festive karaoke.

The venues will also be putting on a new three-course winter menu and both restaurants will also have open fires, making them the perfect places to go on those chilly days.

Set in beautiful Moraira, The Winchester is a warm and cosy place to go with friends and family, with inviting food and a welcoming atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Black Flame offers live music every Friday night from 7.30pm, making it ideal for an evening out.

Of course there you can get the best Sunday roast in the area, and not only on a Sunday either, but as the name Black Flame might suggest, they also offer a wide range of products from their flame- burner kitchen.

Be it chicken, lamb or Beef, for example, you can choose your flame-grilled delicacy, served up with an abundance of vegetables on the side, and succulent sauces ranging from mint gravy, just to add that finishing touch. There are also gluten-free options always available and, despite being a meat-orientated grill, vegetarians are also catered for.

As for the space itself, you will find a spacious dining area with tables set for either a large group or an intimate meal for two, with plenty of tables both inside or outside in a lusciously green garden area.

So if you are looking for somewhere to go in the colder months, pop into The Winchester on C. Mar Negro, 7, 03724 Teulada, call 965 744 114, or visit www.facebook.com/thewinchester.es/.

Or visit Black Flame on Avda Garrofer, 0, Pedreguer, call 965 76 17 31, or visit www.facebook.com/PedreguerCarvery/.