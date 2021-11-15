Adele Marriage confession: ‘I’m embarrassed I didn’t make it work’

Adele Marriage confession – appearing on the Oprah Winfrey show, the singer said that she is “embarrassed” about her split from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Speaking for the first time publicly about her failed marriage and subsequent divorce, Adele said she was “disappointed” for herself and her son, Angelo. Continuing she said “I’ve been obsessed with a nuclear family my whole life because I never came from one.”

“From a very young age I promised myself that when I had kids we’d stay together and we would be that united family and I tried for a really really long time. I was just so disappointed for my son, I was disappointed for myself.”Adele said she had revealed to her friends that she was unhappy in her marriage but that it had helped her make the decision to separate from Konecki. “I was like ‘I’m really not happy, I’m not living, I’m just plodding along.”

“But it was when I admitted to my own friends who thought I was really happy … it was from there that it was like ‘well what am I doing it for?’

Describing the experience as “exhausting”, Adele said “The process of a divorce, the process of being a single parent, the process of not seeing your child every single day – (that) wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mum. The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day and still running a home and a business was exhausting.”

Describing her experience she said that “it was hard to talk to Angelo about the divorce.”

Despite the split she and Konecki remain on good terms saying that he had “saved her life.” Currently they live across the street from each other in Los Angeles and see each other regularly although they don’t discuss her career and hadn’t discussed her highly anticipated new album. “We don’t talk about (the album) … but he knows what kind of artist I am. That I have to dig deep to tell my stories.”