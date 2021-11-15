A truly unique dining experience at Purple Rain Altea

SOMETIMES a restaurant comes along that is so different from the rest that you just have to experience it for yourself. And that is certainly true of new venue Purple Rain in Altea.

Combining stunning décor, a completely unique vibe and truly sumptuous food, Purple Rain in Altea offers a taste of something utterly different on the Costa Blanca.

The brainchild of Dutch businesswoman Sandra De Vries, Purple Rain in Altea launched in July 2021 with the aim of offering a unique experience to its clients; the most glamorous of spaces but with a relaxed and warm atmosphere that invites you to stay all day, whether just for a coffee or for one of its world-class meals.

Sandra, who lives in Altea, told the Euro Weekly News: “I´m always looking for a new challenge and I saw that there was nothing really special locally so I created a space that looks totally different to anywhere else and with a completely different vibe.”

The businesswoman told the EWN she took inspiration from her native Holland when planning the restaurant, looking to the relaxed lounge restaurants of her home country where business colleagues, friends and families are encouraged to come in, whether just for a coffee or for a full meal, and stay all day, soaking in the atmosphere.

She explained: “We wanted to create somewhere where people could just come and have a drink and meet their friends instead of always having to sit down and eat together.”

In creating this unique vibe, Sandra said getting the décor just right was a huge part, planning every detail of the interior herself, from choosing the textiles for every part of the restaurant to hand-selecting unique and stunning artwork.

She explained: “I decorated it like my own home.”

The result is a space that is truly stylish, mixing retro-inspired furniture in plush velvets with modern touches in warm purples and golds for a feel that invites you to be there for hours.

The stay-all-day vibe is completed with weekly live music, which Sandra says has added to inviting yet dynamic feel.

And she explained that she used the same level of detail when it came to choosing the food, ensuring only the highest quality ingredients are used in every dish to offer clients a world-class dining experience.

The businesswoman told the EWN: “I wanted to make that we are always going for the best quality of ingredients and my passion is so high that if something isn´t absolutely perfect I won´t serve it.”

Sandra said she has also worked to create an international menu that is mouthwateringly inviting yet still healthy, with Purple Rain already famous for its succulent steak tartare, solomillo and udon noodles.

And to complete that relaxed feel where clients can while away the hours with friends, the restaurant offers a lunch menu, Dutch and Turkish platters from 5pm to 7pm, dinner menu, and a cocktail bar.

Now, following the huge success of Purple Rain since its opening, Sandra told the EWN she will be opening a second restaurant in Altea in December.

She explained that Indonesian restaurant Club Bali will offer authentic eastern cuisine and the same high level of standards as Purple Rain.

So whether you have a special occasion coming up, are looking for something truly unique or even just want to find somewhere to enjoy with friends, visit Purple Rain in Altea.

Reserve your table on 603 823 593 or 966 165 907 or visit Purple Rain, Partida Villa Gadea, s/n, 03599, Altea. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/purplerainaltea or www.purplerainlounge.com.