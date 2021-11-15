A personal touch at Harris Furnishings

FAMILY business Harris Furnishings has been providing UK and Europe-sourced high-quality sofas and furnishings on the Costa Blanca for 17 years.

Owners David and Jayne Harris have vast experience in every aspect of the furniture trade, spanning more than 30 years. This means the products they sell at Harris Furnishings are very carefully chosen for their quality and design, affording their customers the trust and confidence they need when purchasing their new furniture.

The wonderful array of furniture styles available at Harris Furnishings bring a refreshing alternative to Spain, for both expat and Spanish clientele alike. Their products offer a choice of classic, contemporary, and modern designs ensuring there’s something to suit everyone.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



And for those looking for a little luxury they stock the famous British brand Parker Knoll, typically known for its quality build-design, backed by a 25-year frame guarantee.

Now with a new raft of stock and suppliers, Harris Furnishings offers some of the most beautiful furniture around with an English-speaking expert team on hand to find you what you are looking for.

Beyond their furniture sales, Harris Furnishings also offers Sofa Medico, a complete upholstery service established in Spain for 17 years, for those who prefer to upcycle and re-upholster.

All Harris Furnishings´ furniture and upholstery comes with the assurance of an after sales service which is second-to-none. The importance they put on customer satisfaction is paramount to their continued success, and it’s clear to see from their reviews.

Even after the two-year manufacturer’s guarantee, they continue to care for your furniture by offering a maintenance service for the lifetime of the furniture at a 30 per cent -off discounted rate compared to the usual prices for their Sofa Medico services.

With free delivery between Oliva and Altea, as well as free disposal of your old furniture, you can be confident there will be no unforeseen additional costs when you place your order.

So, whether you are looking for a new sofa, chair, sofa bed, coffee table, rug, or even a mirror, head on down to Harris Furnishings – The no.1 choice for British expats.

Harris Furnishings & Medical Sofa: Open Mon-Fri 10 am-5.30pm. Weekends open by appointment only. Poligono Industrial Les Galgues, Calle de la Marroquineria 1, Pedreguer 03750. Alicante

Contact 966 469 371 or 699 836 251, or email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.harrisfurnishings.com or www.facebook.com/harrisfurnishings.sofamedico/.