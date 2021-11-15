A beer for every occasion at Universal Lounge Bar

AT Universal Lounge Bar, their specialists have ensured there is a beer for every taste and occasion from their range of 120 beverages.

Universal Lounge Bar are experts in beer, putting together a selection of some of the world´s best, including from Belgium, Spain and across Europe, all selected for their taste and quality.

And if you´re not sure which one to choose, their expert team can help you pick the right one for you, offering you a chance to try something a little bit different.

Beyond its impressive selection of beers, Universal Lounge Bar also offers some great food.

Daily its chefs also bring you the best of the best on your plate, working only with fresh products. All its sauces are home made, using the finest ingredients, while its spare ribs are its speciality.

And beyond Universal Lounge Bar´s selection of food and beers is its choice of teas and coffees, offering only the best quality.

With an international crowd to match its global foods and drinks, it also offers a 240 square metre terrace and an air-conditioned barroom of 130 square metres with a contemporary design.

Its fun atmosphere and focus on quality food and drinks makes Universal Lounge Bar one of the most successful businesses around, with a loyal clientele who enjoy being in its stunning surroundings.

Now offering great prices on Duvel beer on Duvelish Mondays, it is the place to go for excellent drinks at excellent prices.

If you are looking for a beer that is a little bit different with some great quality food, take a look at Universal Lounge Bar on Avenida de l’Albir, 68, bajo, 03581 L’Albir, Alicante.

For more information, visit 966 865 910 or www.universalloungebar.com, or contact [email protected]