World’s first inhalable Covid vaccine unveiled in China.

The new inhalable vaccine against the coronavirus has been unveiled in China. The inhalable vaccine has been developed by Chinese biotech company CanSino Biologics in conjunction with a team of scientists working with the Chinese army’s infectious disease expert Chen Wei.

Scientists have been conducting research that shows that the inhalable vaccine can trigger a similar response to that produced by the current injectable coronavirus vaccines. At the moment the vaccine is only in Phase II clinical trials. It has though been permitted to be used for “emergency use.”

Work on this new vaccine began at the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University back in September 2020. This is the same city that was the epicentre of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved two Chinese vaccines. The Sinopharm and Sinovac coronavirus vaccines are being used across the globe already.

Latest coronavirus figures in China.

On Saturday, November 13, 75 new cases of the coronavirus were reported by China’s National Health Commission for Friday. Reportedly the majority of these were due to local transmission.

