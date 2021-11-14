Wilbur Smith dead: International bestselling author dies aged 88.

According to his publicist, Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly on Saturday in Cape Town. During his career, he had published 49 books which had sold over 140 million copies across the globe.

The tragic announcement appeared on Twitter and said: “We are sorry to announce that the beloved, global bestselling author Wilbur Smith passed away unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home, with his wife Niso by his side,”

“We are so grateful to his millions of fans across the world who cherished his incredible writing and joined us all on his amazing adventures.”

Smith’s literary agent Kevin Conroy Scott paid tribute and said: “Wilbur Smith was an icon, larger than life, beloved by his fans who collected his books in hardbacks and passed his work down through generations, fathers to sons and mothers to daughters. His knowledge of Africa, and his imagination knew no limitations.

“His work ethic and his powerful, elegant writing style made him known to millions. I cherish the role of working side by side with his wife Niso and the Wilbur and Niso Smith Foundation to keep the flame of his fictional universe alive for many years to come.”

Smith’s website shared the tragic news too. The website told of how Smith’s books have gripped his readers for many years. The site said: “The undisputed and inimitable master of adventure writing, Wilbur Smith’s novels have gripped readers for over half a century, selling over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages.”

