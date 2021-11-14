Weather forecast for the Valencian Community



The Valencian Community has to endure storm Blas this past week but it looks at though the rains are not going to disappear just yet. According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, the next few days should see the probable return of rainfall. This will combine with a notable increase in gusts of wind that will become very strong in parts of the regional interior.

Sunday, November 14 will begin with intervals of clouds, although as the day progresses, the skies will clear, leaving just a little bit of cloud, with the possible exception of the Castellon area.

Minimum temperatures will remain unchanged, and the maximums will drop slightly, ranging between 10 and 20 degrees. In the northern interior of the province of Castellon, very strong gusts of wind can be expected from the northwest.

On Monday 15, the working day will begin with very strong gusts of northwest wind in points of the northern interior of the province of Castellon. The sky will be slightly cloudy throughout the day, and temperatures will remain the same, or drop just slightly.

By Tuesday 16, the cloudiness will increase. Morning low clouds are expected in the interior of the regional northern third of the region, and the cloudiness will increase from midday.

The southern coast of Valencia province and the northern coast of Alicante will both see a notable increase in the probability of rainfall. This is most likely to occur in the afternoon, although in the southern third it will be more dispersed. Temperatures in Valencia will remain between nine and twenty degrees.

Slightly cloudy or clear skies will return again by Wednesday 17, although in the morning mists or fog banks can be expected in parts of the interior. Temperatures may rise slightly, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

