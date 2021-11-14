Valencia Euro grant figures revealed. 300,000 Euros from European funds have been awarded to Valencia for its development. The city was selected as a pilot project of the Spanish Urban Agenda. The proposal presented by Valencia City Council came first, with 98 points out of 100. The evaluations were carried out by the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA).

This is the first batch of European funds received by the city, with the maximum amount possible, linked to the Next Generation funds of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, the city council said in a statement.

The mayor of Valencia, Joan Ribo, welcomed this resolution which, he said, “will contribute to the evolution of the action plan that the council is drawing up to respond to the citizens and to the demands of international institutions that highlight the importance of cities in the face of the challenges of climate change”.

Specifically, he stressed, the Valencia Euro grant “will be focused in one direction, towards climate neutrality, and the firm intention of being one of the 100 climate-neutral cities to be designated by Europe”.

Ribo stated that the City Council’s objective “is to contribute to the Urban Agenda with a pilot project of the Action Plan that could be useful for other municipalities that are also working within the strategic framework defined by the Spanish Urban Agenda”.

In general, Ribo has made a diagnosis of the starting situation, “we have identified and prioritised the challenges facing the city and we have specified in the aforementioned Strategic Framework the innovation policies promoted by the European Union through the Missions perspective”, he said.

Furthermore, Joan Ribo stated that the City Council has promoted Public Procurement of Innovation (PPI) as a cross-cutting element of this process, and will encourage participation and communication in both the diagnosis process and in the identification and subsequent design of the Strategic Framework.

What will the 300,000 Euros be used for?

The Urban Agenda Action Plan will have to identify the innovative projects that respond to the 12 lines of the Strategic Framework: Climate resilience, territory and re-naturalisation of the city; Just and inclusive energy transition; Urban and metropolitan mobility; Sustainable and proximity food; Inclusive and proximity city; Urban regeneration based on social cohesion and accessibility; Accessible housing; Associative fabric and intergenerational and intercultural citizen networks; Well-being, education and health at all stages of life; Inclusive and sustainable economic development; Innovation, culture and sustainable tourism, Urban and metropolitan governance. None of this would be possible without the Valencia Euro grant.

