Tour de France winner’s bike stolen while he stops for coffee

Geraint Thomas, winner of the 2018 Tour de France has been forced to get a taxi home after somebody stole his £10,000 bike. The Welshman was out on an off-season training ride in Menton, and stopped for a coffee. When he returned, his bike was gone, so he ended calling an Uber to drive him back to his Monaco home.

Posting the incident on his Instagram account, Thomas wrote, “Lovely ride. Lovely coffee stop in Menton. Except someone nicked my bike. Now in an Uber home. It’s a Dogma F with F12 stickers. Random miss-matched wheels and in need of a wash #oneofakind”, accompanied by a picture of him in the taxi.

Taking a break after a hectic cycling season, 35-year-old Thomas has only last week got back into training. This follows a nasty accident on this year’s Tour de France where he dislocated his shoulder while riding for the Ineos Grenadiers. Hoping for another win in France, the accident saw him retire early in the famous race. Surgery last month to the shoulder meant the Olympic gold medallist has only now managed to get back on the bike.

Taking to social media after his return to riding, Thomas posted, “First day back on the bike. Been too long! First 10mins felt really weird and slightly unstable, next 10mins great. The rest I was hanging, but great to be back”.

Thomas has no contract for 2022, so it remains to be seen whether he signs a new deal with the Ineos team or not. Speculation is rife though that he will sign a new contract with them, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

UPDATE: The police in Menton have recovered Geraint’s bike and returned it to him late this afternoon, Sunday, November 14.

