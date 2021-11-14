Torrevieja remembers

TORREVIEJA’S mayor Eduardo Dolon took part in the British community’s Remembrance Day service on November 11.

Dolon was accompanied by International Relations councillor Gitte Lund and deputy mayor Rosario Martinez, who is also Tourism councillor, at the solemn ceremony organised by the Torrevieja branch of the Royal British Legion which is presided by Gill Burden.

The Remembrance service officiated by an Anglican vicar at Torrevieja’s Inmaculada Concepcion church, was followed by the traditional wreath-laying in Plaza de la Constitucion in memory of the fallen.