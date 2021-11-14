Thank you, Amelio

PILAR DE LA HORADADA now has a park named after 90-year-old resident Amelio Martinez Perez.

“Amelio has contributed to developing Pilar’s society, taking part in the Residents’ Association that was created in 1978 and promoting the provincial Partidge Fair which he organised for 18 years,” Pilar’s mayor Jose Maria Perez Sanchez said.

“Amelio is a neighbour who has been involved in local life as much as possible, always transmitting respect, honesty, tolerance and justice,” he continued. “The Corporation believes he deserves recognition for the dedication, time and effort he has consistently given to Pilar residents for so long.”

The Residents’ Association, led by Amelio, fought to address deficiencies in the town’s health, structural and education services amongst other issues, the mayor recalled.

“At the time he was also brave enough to object to the terms of the 1986 decree separating Pilar de la Horada from Orihuela, as residents did not agree with the territorial limits,” he said.

Headed by Amelio, they argued that the coastal area between Mojon and Torrevieja belonged to Pilar but although the appeal reached the Supreme Court, the tribunal eventually dismissed the claim.

“Amelio Martinez Perez has invigorated the neighbourhood movement as well as Pilar de la Horadada’s social life, and always with the town’s best interests at heart,” Perez Sanchez concluded.