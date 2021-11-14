South Pacific on the horizon

Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are only two weeks away from performing their musical extravaganza, South Pacific.

“Tickets are selling fast, so book now,” said Studio32’s Press Officer, Andy Kirkwood.

Rehearsals for the show started back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket, Andy said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the main storylines is the love affair between US Marine officer Lt Joe Cable and Liat, the young Tonkinese daughter of Bloody Mary, who is desperate for her to marry Lt Cable.

Liat is played by local girl Paige Charleton, who is making her stage debut.

The show will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre, from Wednesday November 24 to Saturday November 7.30, with performances starting at 7.30pm.

Reserved seating tickets, price €10 euros can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling Philip (602 617 848).