South Pacific on the horizon

By
Linda Hall
-
0
South Pacific on the horizon
PAIGE CHARLETON: Making her stage debut with South Pacific Photo credit: Studio32 Musical Theatre Company

Studio32 Musical Theatre Company are only two weeks away from performing their musical extravaganza, South Pacific.

“Tickets are selling fast, so book now,” said Studio32’s Press Officer, Andy Kirkwood.

Rehearsals for the show started back in January 2020, but due to COVID everything came to a halt. Tickets for this show purchased in 2020 are still valid for the day shown on the ticket, Andy said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

One of the main storylines is the love affair between US Marine officer Lt Joe Cable and Liat, the young Tonkinese daughter of Bloody Mary, who is desperate for her to marry Lt Cable.

Liat is played by local girl Paige Charleton, who is making her stage debut.

The show will be staged at San Fulgencio’s Cardenal Belluga Theatre,  from Wednesday November 24 to Saturday November 7.30, with performances starting at 7.30pm.


Reserved seating tickets, price €10 euros can be obtained by emailing [email protected] or by calling Philip (602 617 848).

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here