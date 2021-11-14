Shamima Begum claims ISIS wives tried to firebomb her tent in Syria. Reportedly the Jihadi bride has been targeted by ISIS wives and is scared for her life.

According to reports, Begum is now a prime target for attacks. She has denounced the terror group and said that she would “rather die” than return to them. 22-year-old Begum has alleged that the terrorist group attempted to firebomb her tent at a refugee camp.

The Home Office took away Begum’s citizenship in 2019. They did so on national security grounds. When she was 15 years old she headed from the UK to Syria.

In Syria she married Yago Riedijk. After marrying the jihadi the pair went on to have three children. None of the children are still alive.

Begum controversially wants to make a home again in the UK. Reportedly she has said that she would “rather die” than be involved with ISIS for a second time. She is now living in Syria’s Al-Roj camp and can be seen there wearing western clothes. Reportedly this has angered ISIS brides to the point where they have threatened to kill her.

She claims that her tent has been attacked in the last few days. According to The Sun, a source commented: “Wearing trainers and make-up has angered the wives.”

Begum’s husband hopes that the pair will reunite and “start a family again”. Recently he refused to condemn the atrocities carried out by ISIS.

In September Begum controversially appeared on Good Morning Britain. She has denied helping suicide bombers. She commented: “I know that I didn’t do anything in ISIS apart from being a mother and a wife.”

