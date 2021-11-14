TWO recent meetings focused on plans to develop Orihuela Costa’s Cala Mosca.

The outcome was the Save Cala Mosca Platform which will monitor events, ready to mobilise members and take whatever action is needed to save Orihuela’s last green, sea-front area.

Former councillor Bob Houliston detailed Cala Mosca’s history from the early 1990s when Orihuela city hall re-classified cheap agricultural land as eligible for house building.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“As a result, land prices exploded, triggering a housing boom,” Bob explained. “This dramatically increased Orihuela Costa’s population, but not basic services.”

Following re-classification developers put forward plans for 1,500 new houses and apartments, which Orihuela city hall approved in 2007.

A petition with more than 7,000 signatures presented to the European Parliament by the CLARO party in 2010, together with the discovery of two protected species, halted the project. Fourteen years after the 2007 approval, not a single house has been built on Cala Mosca.

A 2013 environmental impact study by the developer was presented to Valencia’s regional government and finally approved in 2018.

Meanwhile the Ministry of Transport objected to the plans, maintaining that the increased population would overwhelm the already-saturated N-332.

In September 2021 and despite Madrid’s opposition, Orihuela city hall approved plans to build not 1,500 but 2,200 new houses and apartments.

The recent meetings centred on whether the September decision should be considered as an unstoppable go-ahead to the project.

“The sentiment was a resounding no,” Bob said.

“This is not the end of Cala Mosca as we know it today. The Platform will keep citizens informed and mobilise protests whenever called for,” he declared.