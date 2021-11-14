Ryanair flight to Lanzarote forced to turn around

Ryanair flight to Lanzarote was forced to turn around due to a medical emergency.

A Ryanair flight heading to the Canary Islands was forced to turn around and return to Shannon Airport. The flight had only been in the air for around 25 minutes when the need to land arose due to a medical emergency.

Ryanair flight FR-1344 was heading to Lanzarote in the Canary Islands. It had left Shannon airport at 8:20am.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Air traffic controls were contacted around 25 minutes into the flight after the medical emergency emerged. Various options were considered including landing in France and diverting to England’s Bristol airport.

The crew on the plane helped the passenger who had become ill. Medical advice was also sought. It soon became clear that the plane would have to divert to ensure the passenger received the appropriate medical care. The crew decided to return to Shannon airport.

Before being able to land the aircraft had to burn off aviation fuel. Without this, the plane would have been overweight for a safe landing. Authorities at the airport mounted a quick response including assembling emergency medical personnel. The National ambulance service was also alerted.

Fire and rescue services were put on alert too at the airport. This was in case the Boeing 737-800 jet was overweight when it landed. Before landing the crew were able to confirm that the plane was now within the safe limits for landing.

Paramedics were waiting to treat the passenger when the flight landed at 9:46am. The passenger is thought to be an elderly woman who was rushed to the University Hospital Limerick by ambulance.

The rest of the passengers were able to safely restart their journey and headed to Lanzarote soon after.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.