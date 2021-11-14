Rain didn’t stop play

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Rain didn’t stop play
PLEASANT WEATHER: Busters Golf Society’s monthly game went ahead despite the forecast Photo credit: Pixabay

DESPITE threatened rain, the weather was very pleasant for Busters Golf Society’s monthly game at La Serena (Los Alcazares).

“With only one more game to go, our Player of the Year leader board  has only five points’ difference between the lead and second place, so it could be a close finish,” predicted Busters’ Barry Grinsell.

Nearest the Pins were taken by John Rush on the third, Barry Grinsell took the ninth, with Peter List winning the fifteenth. Last but not least was Martin Collins, winning the seventeenth.  Each received a bottle of wine donated by Ian, the boss of Little Leias.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

There was a tie for first place with both players scoring 31 points, but the society’s president, Barrie Hopkinson lost to Allan Collis, with Barrie receiving red and white wines and Allan taking home a bottle of brandy.

The soccer card winner was Kjell Svenson, who selected Everton.

“Many thanks to our sponsors, Bar Little Leias, and to Ian and his staff for making a very tired and weary bunch most welcome on their return to the bar,” Barry said.


For more information about joining this small friendly society (it’s free) contact Barry Grinsell at [email protected] stating handicap as well as phone or Whatsapp details.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here