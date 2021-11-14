Rain didn’t stop play

DESPITE threatened rain, the weather was very pleasant for Busters Golf Society’s monthly game at La Serena (Los Alcazares).

“With only one more game to go, our Player of the Year leader board has only five points’ difference between the lead and second place, so it could be a close finish,” predicted Busters’ Barry Grinsell.

Nearest the Pins were taken by John Rush on the third, Barry Grinsell took the ninth, with Peter List winning the fifteenth. Last but not least was Martin Collins, winning the seventeenth. Each received a bottle of wine donated by Ian, the boss of Little Leias.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



There was a tie for first place with both players scoring 31 points, but the society’s president, Barrie Hopkinson lost to Allan Collis, with Barrie receiving red and white wines and Allan taking home a bottle of brandy.

The soccer card winner was Kjell Svenson, who selected Everton.

“Many thanks to our sponsors, Bar Little Leias, and to Ian and his staff for making a very tired and weary bunch most welcome on their return to the bar,” Barry said.

For more information about joining this small friendly society (it’s free) contact Barry Grinsell at [email protected] stating handicap as well as phone or Whatsapp details.