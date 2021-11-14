Queen to lead the nation at Remembrance Sunday service

Queen to lead the nation in commemorating fallen heroes after almost a month of rest.

The 95-year-old monarch has been determined to attend the Remembrance Sunday service despite having a recent health scare. The Queen is head of the Armed Forces and today, Sunday, November 14, she will lead the nation in commemorating our fallen heroes.

This year more veterans will participate than were able to last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Members of the Royal family will attend the ceremony as will Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The ceremony will take place in central London at the war memorial.

Speaking of the ceremony Johnson said it is a time to: “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country.”

Johnson added: “It’s a sacred ceremony that has endured for more than a century because we know the unpayable debt we owe those brave servicemen and women.

“And we know that here at home and around the world, thousands of men and women in uniform still stand ready to defend our unity and our way of life, our values, and at a cost few among us would be willing to pay.”

Despite the Queen’s recent health scare she has been determined to make it to the Remembrance Sunday service. Buckingham Palace previously commented: “Following on from their recent advice that the Queen should rest for a few days, Her Majesty’s doctors have advised that she should continue to rest for at least the next two weeks.

“The doctors have advised that Her Majesty can continue to undertake light, desk-based duties during this time, including some virtual audiences, but not to undertake any official visits.

“Her Majesty regrets that this means she will be unable to attend the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday, November 13.

“However, it remains The Queen’s firm intention to be present for the National Service of Remembrance on Remembrance Sunday, on November 14.”

