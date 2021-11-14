PLENTY of different forthcoming attractions on the Costa del Sol from a charity lunch, boxing with music and a magic show.

Collective Calling lunch

SAN PEDRO based charity Collective Calling is holding a Christmas fundraiser lunch at La Sala Banus on Thursday December 2 from 1pm to 4pm.

Tickets cost €35 per person and guests will enjoy a two-course set lunch with free-flowing cava from 1pm to 3pm as well as live music a charity raffle and a Collective Calling fashion show.

The aim of the afternoon is to raise funds for those in need at Christmas in the Costa del Sol and it is requested that if you attend, you bring a small gift, ready wrapped, with details on the outside of the age and sex it is most appropriate for.

Enjoy the ambience of the very popular La Sala and know that you are helping to make Christmas just that little bit better especially for underprivileged children.

To reserve your place email [email protected] LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.

Boxing and music

SATURDAY night’s alright for fighting at the Congress Palace Marbella on December 11 with a combined presentation of professional boxing and a concert of urban flamenco.

Boxers taking part include Artemio Garibyan, Prince Khalid, David Carvajal, Baloo Mira, Yassine Chaouki and El Khartouti.

Performing their own brand of urban flamenco which incorporates hip-hop, reggae and reggaeton will be popular duo Moncho Chavea and Original Elias.

Prices of tickets were awaited at the time of writing but follow MGZ promotions on Facebook for all of the latest information or check out the Congress Palace website as it is likely that tickets for this unusual presentation will sell quickly.

A magical event

THE popular master of magic Jorge Blass returns to the Peace Palace in Fuengirola on Saturday December 4 with new and surprising illusions.

The show which starts at 6pm will encourage audience participation and is suitable for all ages, costing €12 per person and tickets may be purchased from the magician’s website found at www.jorgeblass.com/magia-malaga.

The innovative show which incorporates a drone as well as an assistant will last for 75 minutes.

