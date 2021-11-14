Penultimate autumn match

Linda Hall
Penultimate autumn match
: ARGOS RESERVOIR: Long drive to Murcia for Carp-R-Us anglers Photo credit: Sebasqui

LAST week nine members of Carp-R-Us made the long journey to the Argos reservoir for the penultimate Autumn Series match.

With a cool 6C temperature, autumn had definitely arrived in neighbouring Murcia although seeing lots of fish topping gave people confidence, said Carp-R-Us secretary, Steve Fell.

The match was won by Alan Smith with an impressive 19.14 kilos from Peg Five. Second, with his best results yet at Argos, was Jeremy Fardoe who had 8.48 kilos from Peg Eight while Steve Fell on the adjacent peg came third, managing 7.54 kilos .Roy Buttress came fourth with 5.58 kilos from Peg One on the dark side of the reservoir.

A few of the anglers stayed the night before at Hotel Argos and, as usual, they were well looked after with an evening meal and breakfast.

Further information about the club can be found on www.carp-r-us.weebly.com website and the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.


